Dry Saturday, soggy Sunday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re waking up to a cold start with temperatures in the lower 30s, some spots have a light freeze. Today will be a mostly sunny and dry day but staying chilly with highs only in the upper 50s. Friday night will be cool but not as cold with lows in the upper 30s by daybreak Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 27(WAFB)

Speaking of the weekend, Saturday will be a decent weather day with more clouds than sun, warmer and breezy, highs in the upper 60s. A fast-approaching low-pressure system will move moisture into our area Saturday night, bringing increasing rain chances after midnight into Sunday.

Sunday looks to be a soaker with a nearly 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Rain may be heavy at times, and there is a marginal threat of severe weather, mainly a slight threat of flooding.  

Rain amounts could range between one to three inches in the 24-hour period, with locally heavier amounts possible.

Chances of rain remain in the forecast Monday through midweek before completely drying out.

