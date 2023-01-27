Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Convicted sex offender wanted as fugitive caught in Assumption Parish, officials say

Huey John Hue
Huey John Hue(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE PART, La. (WAFB) - Officials from multiple agencies worked together to arrest a convicted sex offender who was wanted for multiple sex-related offenses in a neighboring parish, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Huey John Hue, 60, of Pierre Part, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center as a fugitive from Terrebonne Parish on the charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and sex offender registration violation: use of social media.

Huey John Hue
Huey John Hue(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)

Hue has been transferred to Terrebonne Parish’s custody, officials confirmed.

According to APSO, their detectives worked alongside Terrebonne Parish detectives, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office officials, and Homeland Security investigators for this arrest.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
School lockdown.
SRO: Knife found in backpack during gun search at middle school
Noah Braxton-Lee Tomin
Alexandria man arrested for forcing dog to have oral sex
Tyler Ashpaugh
Man accused of killing woman dies at Angola while waiting to testify in alleged murder-for-hire plot