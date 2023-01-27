Facebook
Central Police officers to utilize new trauma first-aid kits

New trauma first aid kits
New trauma first aid kits(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department recently purchased these trauma and first-aid kits for their police officers.

According to Chief Roger Corcoran, the tools will help speed the process of treating shooting victims, stabbings, and other accidents.

“Well in today’s time we have to be ready for anything,” said Chief Corcoran.

“We have to be equipped to be able to help,” Chief Corcoran added.

Members of the central fire department will share with the officers’ best practices and use of the potentially life-saving kits.

“If they can start that while the truck is standing by a mile down the street until the scene is secure. We’re only minutes away but anything that can be started before our arrival is going to be a benefit to the patient,” said Derek Glover, Assistant Fire Chief of Central Police Department.

