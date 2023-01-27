Facebook
BR shooting range offers free concealed carry classes for women who have restraining order against someone

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Violent crime continues to be a talker in Baton Rouge. You’ve seen multiple leaders and organizations come together for months to try and come up with a solution.

Precision Firearms and Indoor Range is offering a free concealed carry class for women who have a restraining order against someone in their lives. This is due to the increasing violence in the city.

They offer concealed carry classes every weekend, but the cost can be expensive for some people at greater risk for violent crimes. If they get enough responses from the class, they can offer more for free.

Precision Firearms is open seven days a week. You can learn more here.

