BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release

Chief Murphy Paul (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop what they’re doing at 3 p.m. to pray and is also asking the community to pray at that time.

Here is his full message:

Authorities are planning to release the video on Friday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m.

