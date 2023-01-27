APSO searching for missing man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Police said Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, has not been heard from or seen by his family since Thursday, Jan. 19.

Robert Lee Johnson Hampton (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 84741 to an anonymous tip line.

