APSO searching for missing man

Robert Lee Johnson Hampton
Robert Lee Johnson Hampton(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Police said Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, has not been heard from or seen by his family since Thursday, Jan. 19.

Anyone with information please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 84741 to an anonymous tip line.

