4 taken to hospital in Zachary crash involving overturned vehicle

Emergency officials responded to a crash on Friday, Jan. 27 involving an overturned vehicle.(Brad Harris)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Friday, Jan. 27, according to emergency officials.

It happened before 8 a.m. in the 18000 block of Samuels Road near Blues Highway in Zachary.

“Multiple injuries” were reported, officials said. They added the individuals involved are in “serious but stable” condition.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

