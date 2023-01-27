4 people taken to hospital in Zachary crash involving overturned vehicle

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Friday, Jan. 27, according to emergency officials.

It happened before 8 a.m. in the 18000 block of Samuels Road near Blues Highway in Zachary.

“Multiple injuries” were reported, officials said. They added the individuals involved are in “serious but stable” condition.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

