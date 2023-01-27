Facebook
21-year-old identified as victim in deadly shooting in BR; Teen in critical condition

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26.

It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7 p.m.

According to BRPD, the victim has been identified as Rajanee Williams, 21.

Williams died at the scene, police say. An 18-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed to be in critical condition, they added.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Police said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone having information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

