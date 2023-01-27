18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said.

Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and computer aided solicitation of a minor for sexual purposes, deputies said.

The juvenile is charged with battery of a police officer, obstruction of justice, and principal to attempted second-degree murder, officials added.

Deputies say Carter met the juvenile through social media and arranged to pick her up from her home for sexual purposes.

When Carter arrived at the home, the victim told the juvenile she could not leave the home with Carter. As the juvenile and Carter was leaving, the victim tried to stop them starting an argument. During the argument Carter got out his vehicle firing multiple shots at the victim, detectives said.

The victim was reportedly not injured from the shooting.

Deputies said Carter remains in jail with bond set at $80,000, and the juvenile was ordered to remain in custody.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.