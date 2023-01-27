Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26.

It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Names have not been released.

No other details were provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

Latest News

The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
Manhunt in Gonzales ends with 2 in custody
School Classroom
5 Baton Rouge charter schools granted second chance to make improvements
At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence