1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26.

It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Names have not been released.

No other details were provided.

