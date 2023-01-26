WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Glen Cage - Central RB

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The second player featured on the list of finalists for the Warrick Dunn Award is the area’s leading rusher during the regular season and he played for Dunn’s first coach in high school, Sid Edwards.

Central’s Glen Cage narrowly missed making the playoffs and adding to his totals, but his 1,600 yards over a 10-game schedule were tops in the Sportsline viewing area.

He also added 21 touchdowns for an offense that didn’t have many options and, of course, the 5A powers the Wildcats played knew that.

But that didn’t keep the 5-foot-9, 200-pound cage, who’s only got a few offers, from averaging 160 yards and two scores a game for a 4-6 team.

