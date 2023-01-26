Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Glen Cage - Central RB

Central running back Glen Cage (26)
Central running back Glen Cage (26)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The second player featured on the list of finalists for the Warrick Dunn Award is the area’s leading rusher during the regular season and he played for Dunn’s first coach in high school, Sid Edwards.

Central’s Glen Cage narrowly missed making the playoffs and adding to his totals, but his 1,600 yards over a 10-game schedule were tops in the Sportsline viewing area.

He also added 21 touchdowns for an offense that didn’t have many options and, of course, the 5A powers the Wildcats played knew that.

But that didn’t keep the 5-foot-9, 200-pound cage, who’s only got a few offers, from averaging 160 yards and two scores a game for a 4-6 team.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Kaden Williams - St. James RB
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Kaden Williams - St. James RB
St. James running back Kaden Williams (6)
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Kaden Williams - St. James RB
Lutcher QB D'Wanye' Winfield
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield & DB Craydon Long
Dunham QB Jackson House
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Dunham QB Jackson House & Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield