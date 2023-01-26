Vets invited to attend open house at La. Veterans Home

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - A special invitation has been extended by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans living in the Bayou State.

A special invitation has been extended by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.] to veterans living in the Bayou State. (Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs)

They’re invited to attend an open house at the Louisiana Veterans Home on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It is located at 4739 Highway 10 in Jackson, La.

The Department of Veterans Affairs operates five state-of-the-art Veterans Homes across the state. Each facility offers a variety of services including:

Long and short-term care

Rehabilitative therapies

Alzheimer’s and intermediate care

Skilled nursing

Mental health services

Centralized pharmacy services

and more

A special invitation has been extended by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.] to veterans living in the Bayou State. (Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs)

For more information about the open house or the home, call (225) 634-5265.

A special invitation has been extended by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans living in the Bayou State. (Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs)

A special invitation has been extended by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.] to veterans living in the Bayou State. (Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.