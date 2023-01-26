Facebook
Vets invited to attend open house at La. Veterans Home

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - A special invitation has been extended by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans living in the Bayou State.

They’re invited to attend an open house at the Louisiana Veterans Home on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It is located at 4739 Highway 10 in Jackson, La.

The Department of Veterans Affairs operates five state-of-the-art Veterans Homes across the state. Each facility offers a variety of services including:

  • Long and short-term care
  • Rehabilitative therapies
  • Alzheimer’s and intermediate care
  • Skilled nursing
  • Mental health services
  • Centralized pharmacy services
  • and more
For more information about the open house or the home, call (225) 634-5265.

