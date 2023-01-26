Facebook
Shooting leaves at least one injured

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting on...
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting on Southpark Drive on Jan. 26, 2023.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening. They added it happened on Southpark Drive around 4 p.m.

No other details have been released by authorities.

