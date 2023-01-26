Shooting leaves at least one injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening. They added it happened on Southpark Drive around 4 p.m.

No other details have been released by authorities.

