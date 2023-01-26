Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shirley Daigle receives new roof through Garcia Roofing ‘Santa Did My Roof’ contest

Shirley Daigle receives new roof after winning Garcia Roofing 'Santa Did My Roof' contest.
Shirley Daigle receives new roof after winning Garcia Roofing 'Santa Did My Roof' contest.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations are in order for the winner of the Garcia Roofing “Santa Did My Roof” contest. Shirley Daigle received her new roof last week.

Garcia Roofing employees were working on the installation while our cameras were out at the site.

After years of south Louisiana weather beating down on her roof, Daigle was thrilled to have her old worn-out roof replaced.

In fact, she was so shocked when she won that she called the newsroom to make sure it was not a scam.

She said she is happy to have a brand-new roof for her family to enjoy for many years to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

Latest News

While the city of Plaquemine was hunkered down without power, volunteers were hard at work...
Volunteers, community leaders help those in need during power outage
Carnival in the National Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball is on display now.
LOUISIANA WEEKEND: Visit Carnival In The Nation’s Capital Exhibit
Restaurant Week Winter 2023
Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week