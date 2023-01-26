Shirley Daigle receives new roof through Garcia Roofing ‘Santa Did My Roof’ contest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations are in order for the winner of the Garcia Roofing “Santa Did My Roof” contest. Shirley Daigle received her new roof last week.

Garcia Roofing employees were working on the installation while our cameras were out at the site.

After years of south Louisiana weather beating down on her roof, Daigle was thrilled to have her old worn-out roof replaced.

In fact, she was so shocked when she won that she called the newsroom to make sure it was not a scam.

She said she is happy to have a brand-new roof for her family to enjoy for many years to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.