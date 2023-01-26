Facebook
Reggie’s releases statement on Madison Brooks investigation

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26, about the ongoing investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

Arrest documents show Brooks left a bar near LSU’s campus with three men and a 17-year-old male.

Brooks was standing in a dark portion of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. on Jan. 15 when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a ride-share driver, investigators said. Brooks later died at a hospital.

Three of the men accused of participating in or witnessing a sexual encounter involving Brooks before her death bonded out of prison, according to records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, bonded out of jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to their attorneys.

The men appeared before 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers earlier that day to determine their pre-trial bond amounts.

Lee’s bond was set at $75,000, and Carver’s bond was set at $50,000, records show.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, who was given a $150,000 bond, bonded out of jail on Thursday, Jan. 26, jail records show.

The underaged suspect, who was arrested and charged with rape for allegedly having sex with the student, had his pre-trial bond hearing pushed back to February.

