Plenty of sunshine today but staying cool

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We enjoyed some breaks in the clouds at times on Wednesday, but plenty of sunshine returns to the area today as high pressure builds in from the north. A chilly start this morning will give way to a cool afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid-50s. Even with the sunshine, temperatures will run about 5-8 degrees below normal in most areas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 26 (WAFB)

Friday-Saturday

A light freeze is possible for parts of metro Baton Rouge to start out on Friday morning, with a freeze likely north of the interstates. With it being a light freeze, take care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes will be fine. After the cold start, some clouds start to return tomorrow, but it stays dry, with highs in the upper 50s.

We’ll continue to see some clouds stream across the area on Saturday, but we’ll squeeze out one more dry day in advance of our next storm system. A warming trend will also get underway as our winds shift around to the southeast, allowing highs to reach the upper 60s.

Sunday Rain

Widespread rain and embedded storms are expected to impact the area on Sunday in association a slow-moving cold front and area of low pressure. Outdoor plans will be a challenge, with off-and-on rains on tap throughout the day. Even with the rainfall, temperatures are expected to be mild, topping out in the upper 60s.

Severe weather does not appear to be much of a threat, but locally heavy rainfall is possible. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shows rain totals averaging 1″-3″ through next Tuesday morning, with most of that falling on Sunday.

WPC also maintains a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding area-wide on Sunday.

Extended Outlook

The milder pattern continues into the first half of next week, along with scattered rains. Rain chances may get a bit of a bump from Wednesday into Thursday in association with our next cold front. That front will also bring a return of cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

