Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a person shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured.

Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette Drive and Corlett Drive a little before 5 p.m.

Investigators added it is believed the victim was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No other information has been released.

