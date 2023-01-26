Facebook
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

Emergency officials are responding after a person was reportedly shot near Central Thursday...
Emergency officials are responding after a person was reportedly shot near Central Thursday evening, Jan. 26.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a person shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured.

Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette Drive and Corlett Drive a little before 5 p.m.

Investigators added it is believed the victim was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No other information has been released.

