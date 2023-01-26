Facebook
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges

Tre'deon Hilliard
Tre'deon Hilliard(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.

According to deputies, they responded to Maribel Drive near Prescott Road due to a victim stating her boyfriend hit her and shot at her.

Deputies said the victim went to Hilliard’s home to drop off their child. Hilliard returned to the victim’s vehicle after bringing the child inside and showed the victim a gun telling her “he would shoot her if she left.”

Hilliard got into the victim’s vehicle and slapped her in the face while pulling her from the car. The victim was able to get back into the car and drive away, officials said.

As the victim was leaving the neighborhood, she reportedly saw Hilliard running towards her and was able to turn onto a different street. She crashed her vehicle due to panicking from gunfire, officials explained.

Deputies said they were able to verify gunshot damage to the victim’s passenger side of the vehicle and retrieve the firearm Hilliard used.

