Man accused in 3 homeless killings due in court

Jeremy Anderson
Jeremy Anderson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people is expected to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a hearing.

A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Last summer a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.

He is accused of going on a killing spree back in 2019 that left three homeless people dead.

Two of them were found dead under the North Boulevard bridge. Another victim was found dead on the porch of a vacant home.

Anderson is charged with first-degree murder.

The hearing is set to get underway at 9 a.m.

