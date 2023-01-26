Facebook
LSU women’s basketball team visits Angola

The LSU women's basketball team visited inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary on Jan. 25,...
The LSU women's basketball team visited inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary on Jan. 25, 2023.(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places.

The undefeated talk of women’s college basketball visited the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

The Tigers went against inmates in some basketball competitions.

And on a much more serious note, the players heard stories from the inmates about the mistakes they made that landed them in prison.

