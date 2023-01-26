Grand jury indicts man accused of raping child, officials say

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish grand jury has officially charged a Livingston Parish man with rape.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, was indicted on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for two counts of first-degree rape when the victim is under age 13.

Officials said he could face life in prison without parole if convicted.

He was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued in October after an anonymous caller reported his location, officials said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on February 2.

