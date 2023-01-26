CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for aggravated kidnapping arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man wanted for kidnapping has been arrested.

Police say Antwun Allen, 23, was apprehended on Wednesday, Jan. 25 by members of the US Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit after Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip with his location.

Law enforcement reported on Jan. 6 Allen and the victim got into a verbal altercation in the 12000 block of Palmyra Avenue off of Thomas Road.

During the altercation, Allen allegedly brandished a weapon, forced the victim into her car, and battered her while she was driving, authorities added.

Allen also reportedly took the victim’s cell phone.

He was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery of a dating partner, and theft.

Police described Allen as having black hair and brown eyes and weighing about 230 lbs. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

