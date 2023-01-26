Crawfish and Creamy Blue Corn Grits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grits are a staple on the South Louisiana breakfast table. Often, this traditional breakfast dish is combined with seasonal ingredients, such as crawfish as seen here, to create something truly unique that can be enjoyed for breakfast, brunch or dinner. Also, I’m using the bright blue, stone-ground grits from my White Oak Estate & Gardens to make it even more irresistible!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients for Creamy Blue Corn Grits:

2 cups Chef John Folse’s Stone-ground Blue Corn Grits

6 cups water

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp granulated garlic

3 tbsps salted butter

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method for Creamy Blue Corn Grits:

In a 1-gallon, heavy-bottomed pot, bring water to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Add grits and stir constantly over medium-high heat until grits are tender and creamy, 8–9 minutes. Add butter and continue stirring until butter is melted. Remove from heat and stir in heavy whipping cream until well blended. Adjust seasonings to taste if necessary. Allow sitting 15–20 minutes before serving. NOTE: Grits may be made well in advance and re-thermalized over medium heat, adding hot water as needed to retain desired consistency. Any leftover, cooked grits may be refrigerated and when ready to use, re-thermalized using these same directions.

Ingredients for Crawfish Sauce:

½ pound Louisiana crawfish tails, drained

1 pound smoked sausage, sliced

1 small yellow onion, peeled and thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 ears yellow corn, shucked (about 1 cup kernels)

2 tbsps unsalted butter

2 tbsps flour

2 cups chicken stock

Cajun seasons to taste

¼ cup sliced green onions

Method for Crawfish Sauce:

In a 12-inch, cast iron skillet, cook sausage over medium heat for 7–10 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage to a bowl and set aside. Into the sausage drippings, add onions and garlic then cook over medium-high heat 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are softened, stirring often. Add corn and cook for 1 minute. Add butter and stir until melted. Add in flour and whisk constantly for 1 minute. Add in stock, crawfish tails, and cooked sausage then season to taste with Cajun seasoning. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer until mixture is thickened. Serve immediately over Creamy Blue Corn Grits garnished with green onions and additional Cajun seasoning, if desired

