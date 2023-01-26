Facebook
Convicted sex offender sentenced for child porn

Bobby Lee Sharp
Bobby Lee Sharp(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A man was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to five counts of child pornography on Monday, Jan. 23.

Bobby Lee Sharp, 53, of Ponchatoula, pleaded guilty to the felony charges of pornography involving juvenile victim under 13 years of age, failure to register as sex offender second or subsequent offense, and five charges of possession of pornography involving juveniles, according to officials.

Sharp was sentenced to 10 years for failure to register as sex offender second or subsequent offense, and he was sentenced to 20 years for each of the remaining six charges.

Officials said his sentence will be served concurrently. Sharp was also fined $3,000 and must register as a sex offender for life.

Detectives with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 11, 2018, they attempted to locate Sharp for outstanding warrants for failure to appears and failure to register as a sex offender.

According to detectives, they were sent to a different address in Ponchatoula where they found signs that Sharp was living in an abandoned vehicle on the property. Officials said they found multiple electronic devices which they believed belonged to Sharp, including a laptop with a picture of a juvenile.

They received warrants to search the devices and receive the location of Sharp, officials said. The search revealed numerous images of child pornography and a photo ID.

Sharp was arrested on Feb. 15, 2019, and charged with multiple charges related to child pornography, officials added.

