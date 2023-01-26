City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.

The city stated they apologized for any confusion that customers may have experienced due to the late delivery of their January 2023 bill. They stated that due to both New Year’s and Martin Luther King holidays, there was a slight delay in the preparation and delivery of billing statements resulting in a later date of receipt by customers.

Customers regular payment schedule will resume.

If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Keba Coleman, Director of Utility Billing at (225) 775-9952.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.