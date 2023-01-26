Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill

Water running from a faucet
Water running from a faucet(WEEK)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.

The city stated they apologized for any confusion that customers may have experienced due to the late delivery of their January 2023 bill. They stated that due to both New Year’s and Martin Luther King holidays, there was a slight delay in the preparation and delivery of billing statements resulting in a later date of receipt by customers.

Customers regular payment schedule will resume.

If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Keba Coleman, Director of Utility Billing at (225) 775-9952.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

Latest News

I-TEAM: Parish tracked nearly 100 dog bite investigations in last year, records show.
I-TEAM: Parish tracked nearly 100 dog bite investigations in last year, records show
Court ruling
Grand jury indicts man accused of raping child, officials say
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
Bobby Lee Sharp
Convicted sex offender sentenced for child porn