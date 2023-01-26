BR house fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A house fire that happened Wednesday, Jan. 25 has been ruled as arson, according to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials say firefighters arrived at a home located just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ford Street off of Plank Road.

They found fire coming from the front and side windows.

Crews worked to protect the neighboring house while another team made their way inside to look for any residents.

BRFD confirmed no one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were also able to get the fire under control before it spread to the neighboring house just after 9 p.m.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy, and the Red Cross also responded.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

