Arson investigation underway after crews extinguish shed fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small shed fire had firefighters fighting flames in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

It happened on Monroe Avenue before 7:30 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a small storage shed on fire next to a vacant warehouse. They were able to get it under control before it could spread to the warehouse.

BRPD and EMS responded to the scene.

If anyone has any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

