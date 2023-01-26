Facebook
ABC meeting ends without discussion on 2 controversial bars

Liquor
(WBRC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of attention is on the fate of bars, like Reggie’s and Dior, after they’ve been linked to problems over the last few weeks.

Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control met on Thursday, Jan. 26, but those two bars were not discussed.

RELATED: ABC possibly changing underage drinking policy

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9, when members are expected to talk about a change to the underage drinking policy to hold more establishments accountable.

