WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Kaden Williams - St. James RB

ST. JAMES, La. (WAFB) - St. James has provided two of our 15 Warrick Dunn Award winners since 2007, and running back Kaden Williams is in the running this year after scoring 40 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Williams rushed for 1,940 yards, adding 366 yards in receptions for a total of more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage.

Perhaps more incredible is his carries and catches totaled 256 touches, yet, he never fumbled all season, leading the Cats to the state semifinals in Division III Non-Select.

