Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Kaden Williams - St. James RB

St. James has provided two Warrick Dunn Award winners since 2007, and running back Kaden Williams is in the running this year after scoring 40 touchdowns.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES, La. (WAFB) - St. James has provided two of our 15 Warrick Dunn Award winners since 2007, and running back Kaden Williams is in the running this year after scoring 40 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Williams rushed for 1,940 yards, adding 366 yards in receptions for a total of more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage.

Perhaps more incredible is his carries and catches totaled 256 touches, yet, he never fumbled all season, leading the Cats to the state semifinals in Division III Non-Select.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Kaden Williams - St. James RB
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Kaden Williams - St. James RB
Lutcher QB D'Wanye' Winfield
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield & DB Craydon Long
Dunham QB Jackson House
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Dunham QB Jackson House & Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield
Lutcher wins 2022 Div. II Non-Select Championship.
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield & DB Craydon Long