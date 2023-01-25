Volunteers, community leaders help those in need during power outage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the city of Plaquemine was hunkered down without power, volunteers were hard at work prepping to help those most in need.

It’s neighbors helping neighbors, especially in times of need.

For hours, Plaquemine residents were without lights, hot water, or even heat for their homes.

An Entergy transmission line feeding power to the City of Plaquemine failed Tuesday afternoon, leading to a power outage across the whole city.

Iberville Parish District 6 Councilmember Raheem Pierce stepped up to help out.

“We do what we have to do to help our people,” Pierce said.

While restaurants and stores were closed, volunteers and community leaders were hard at work Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25.

Over 500 plates of hot jambalaya, side salads, and water were served to those without power.

For an extra layer of protection and warmth, donated coats of all sizes were given away.

“Coats were provided by the United Cajun Navy and the food comes from my family,” Pierce explained.

Volunteers came from all around. From residents to family, even the United Cajun Navy made its way to Plaquemine.

“When I have people in need in my district, they are always one phone call away,” added Pierce.

Volunteers also rode around neighborhoods checking on the elderly and those who were unable to come to pick up a plate.

