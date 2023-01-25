Suspect accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman facing additional charges

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in early December is facing additional charges.

Denham Springs Police say earlier this week detectives made an arrest on a rape investigation from October of 2022.

According to law enforcement, detectives placed additional charges on Devin Brazile for home invasion, first-degree rape, and simple criminal damage to property for an incident that happened on October 18, 2022, on Foster Street in Denham Springs.

Authorities added Brazlie also faced similar charges in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault that took place on Friday night, Dec. 9.

DNA collected during the investigation was a match for Devin Brazile, according to officials.

Police arrested Brazile on Monday morning, Dec. 26, on the following charges: attempted second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and second-degree battery. He was transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Brazile is currently being held in the detention center on two counts of first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree battery, home invasion, and simple criminal damage to property.

