Sheriff’s office hosting blood drive for captain
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced that it is holding a blood drive for one of its own.
According to the sheriff’s office, Capt. Glynn Scalise is awaiting a bone marrow transplant.
They will host the blood drive with Ochsner Blood Bank on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the training facility building, which is located at 1258 Northwest Street in Port Allen.
All donors will receive a Blood Bank thank-you gift, organizers said.
