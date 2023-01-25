Sheriff’s office hosting blood drive for captain

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced that it is holding a blood drive for one of its own.

According to the sheriff’s office, Capt. Glynn Scalise is awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

They will host the blood drive with Ochsner Blood Bank on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the training facility building, which is located at 1258 Northwest Street in Port Allen.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is holding a blood drive in honor of one of its own. (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

All donors will receive a Blood Bank thank-you gift, organizers said.

