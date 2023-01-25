Pointe Coupee woman describes her mobile home collapsing during Tuesday’s severe storms

VENTRESS, La. (WAFB) - Several people in Pointe Coupee Parish spent the day cleaning up and surveying damage after severe weather Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Multiple mobile homes were overturned and demolished. The National Weather Service is assessing the possibility of a tornado that hit Ventress, which is right under New Roads.

“All of a sudden it was this rumble and kaboom and just explosion,” said Soni Lynn Bullock, who lives on Morel Lane.

“You could feel it taking us and I just held on with this hand honestly because this is the only hand that’s cut up,” said Bullock’s neighbor, Mary Hotard.

Bullock’s mobile home is still standing. Hotard’s home did not make it through Tuesday night’s storms.

“Total shock,” said Hotard. “I didn’t even think it was like this. We was holding on inside the house.”

That was until her home collapsed around her.

“It looked like a whole three minutes,” said Hotard. “We was just running. We didn’t know exactly where we was running because it was still raining real hard.”

Now she is rummaging through what’s left.

“I don’t know how we survived it,” said Hotard.

“To lose everything in one moment like that,” said Bullock. “It really hurts. I feel for them, you know because this was their life. This was their home.”

Neighbors like her are stepping in to help.

“Our neighbors have lost everything but with God’s work, we’re going to get them back on their feet,” said Bullock. “We’re going to help as much as we can.”

Hotard and her other neighbor went to the hospital last night. They are expected to be okay, and the American Red Cross is working to help them with supplies and a place to stay.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.