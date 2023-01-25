Pointe Coupee Parish schools will be closed Wednesday

POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Pointe Coupee Parish public schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The announcement comes after severe weather impacted the area Tuesday night.

In addition, all schools and offices in Iberville Parish will be closed on Wednesday due to a major power outage.

