Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pointe Coupee Parish schools will be closed Wednesday

Schools Closed Generic
Schools Closed Generic(KCRG)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Pointe Coupee Parish public schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The announcement comes after severe weather impacted the area Tuesday night.

In addition, all schools and offices in Iberville Parish will be closed on Wednesday due to a major power outage.

RELATED STORIES
Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish
Iberville Parish schools, offices will be closed Wednesday due to power outage

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 25
Drying out, noticeably cooler for the next few days
Multiple mobile homes damaged and flipped over from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish
Surveying storm damage in Pointe Coupee Parish
Surveying storm damage in Pointe Coupee Parish
brain injury generic
YOUR HEALTH: Brain aneurysm; The family connection