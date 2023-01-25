Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services

The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Microsoft said it’s investigating problems with its online services including its Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.

In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.

Thousands of users reported problems with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service early Wednesday on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. By later in the morning, it showed the number of reports had dropped considerably.

Many users took to social media to complain that the services were down.

“We’ve isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue, and we are analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address it without causing additional impact,” the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account said.

It later tweeted that a network change that was suspected to be causing the problem was rolled back and that it’s monitoring as the rollback takes effect.

A day earlier, Microsoft reported that its quarterly profit fell 12%, reflecting economic uncertainty that the company said led to its decision this month to cut 10,000 workers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

Police were tasked with capturing the wayward seal three times in one morning.
Young seal searching for food explores Maine town
The Secret Service's national threat report says over 500 people killed and over 1,200 were...
Impact of mass attacks is 'devastating,' official says
People attend a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance...
‘Happening way too often’: Report delves into mass attacks
Multiple mobile homes damaged and flipped over from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 25
Drying out, noticeably cooler for the next few days