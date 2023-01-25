LSU ranked 20th in ESPN/USA Softball Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU softball for the 17th straight season is ranked in the ESPN/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 Poll. The Tigers come in at No. 20 and join eight other Southeastern Conference teams.

The Tigers will play 20 games against eight ranked teams this season including the reigning National Champions in No. 1 Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 11 at Tiger Park.

Seven starters return for the 2023 season, five of those being All-SEC and NFCA All-Region selections in Ciara Briggs, Georgia Clark, Danieca Coffey, Ali Kilponen, and Taylor Pleasants. Briggs was also a 2022 Gold Glove winner.

LSU opens the season with the LSU Invitational starting on Friday, Feb. 10 the Tigers will face New Mexico twice, Oregon State twice and Nicholls State.

Below is the full top 25 rankings:

Oklahoma UCLA Oklahoma State Florida State Florida Arkansas Alabama Northwestern Texas Clemson Virginia Tech Tennessee Georgia Stanford Arizona Washington Kentucky UCF Duke LSU Auburn Oregon Missouri ULL Oregon State

