LSU ranked 20th in ESPN/USA Softball Preseason Poll

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU softball for the 17th straight season is ranked in the ESPN/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 Poll. The Tigers come in at No. 20 and join eight other Southeastern Conference teams.

The Tigers will play 20 games against eight ranked teams this season including the reigning National Champions in No. 1 Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 11 at Tiger Park.

Seven starters return for the 2023 season, five of those being All-SEC and NFCA All-Region selections in Ciara Briggs, Georgia Clark, Danieca Coffey, Ali Kilponen, and Taylor Pleasants. Briggs was also a 2022 Gold Glove winner.

LSU opens the season with the LSU Invitational starting on Friday, Feb. 10 the Tigers will face New Mexico twice, Oregon State twice and Nicholls State.

Below is the full top 25 rankings:

  1. Oklahoma
  2. UCLA
  3. Oklahoma State
  4. Florida State
  5. Florida
  6. Arkansas
  7. Alabama
  8. Northwestern
  9. Texas
  10. Clemson
  11. Virginia Tech
  12. Tennessee
  13. Georgia
  14. Stanford
  15. Arizona
  16. Washington
  17. Kentucky
  18. UCF
  19. Duke
  20. LSU
  21. Auburn
  22. Oregon
  23. Missouri
  24. ULL
  25. Oregon State

