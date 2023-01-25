Facebook
Iberville Parish schools, offices will be closed Wednesday due to power outage

What will back to school look like.
What will back to school look like.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - All schools and offices in Iberville Parish will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a major power outage.

According to officials, there is no anticipated time for power restoration.

The power outage is affecting multiple schools and their central operations.

