Iberville Parish schools, offices will be closed Wednesday due to power outage
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - All schools and offices in Iberville Parish will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a major power outage.
According to officials, there is no anticipated time for power restoration.
The power outage is affecting multiple schools and their central operations.
