I-TEAM: 2 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison

UPDATE:

Two of the men accused of participating in or witnessing a sexual encounter involving an LSU student before her death bonded out of prison, according to records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show Everett Lee, 28, bonded out of jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

His bond amount was set at $75,000.

Casen Carver, 18, bonded out of prison on Tuesday, Jan. 24 as well.

His bond was set at $50,000.

ORIGINAL:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bond hearings are underway Tuesday, Jan. 24, for three men who investigators say participated in or witnessed a sexual encounter with an LSU student before her death.

The men are appearing before 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers.

Myers is determining pre-trial bond amounts.

Investigators publicly identified the student as Madison Brooks.

Madison Brooks (Submitted)

Brooks was standing in a dark portion of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. on January 15th when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a ride-share driver, they say. Brooks later died at a hospital.

Arrest documents say Brooks left a bar near LSU’s campus with the three men and another 17-year-old male.

Kaivon Deondre Washington

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, was charged with third-degree rape.

Investigators say Washington and the underaged teen took turns having sex with Brooks in the backseat of the vehicle.

Myers set Washington’s bond at $150,000. He will be required to report to the drug lab to be tested randomly for 180 days, and he must be placed on home confinement except to go to work or meet with his attorney. He must also have an ankle monitor from CTS, and he must not contact the victim’s family. He also cannot post about the case on social media.

Kaivon Washington (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Everett Lee

Investigators charged Everett Lee, 28, of Pine Grove, with principle to third-degree rape.

Lee was riding in the passenger seat of the car as other men had sex with the student in the backseat, his arrest records state.

Myers set pre-trial bond in the amount of $75K for Lee. He will be required to report to the drug lab to be tested randomly for 180 days, and he must be placed on home confinement except to go to work or meet with his attorney. He must also have an ankle monitor from DTS, and he must not contact the victim’s family. He also cannot post about the case on social media.

Everette Lee (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Casen Carver

Casen Carver, 18, of Denham Springs, was also charged with principle to third-degree rape.

Investigators say Carver was in the driver’s seat of the car as other men had sex with the student in the backseat, his arrest records state.

Myers set Carver’s bond at $50,000. He will be required to report to the drug lab to be tested randomly for 180 days, and he must be placed on home confinement except to go to work or meet with his attorney. He must also have an ankle monitor from CTS, and he must not contact the victim’s family. He also cannot post about the case on social media.

Casen Carver (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

The underaged suspect was arrested and charged with rape for allegedly having sex with the student. His pre-trial bond hearing was pushed back to February.

State law says a third-degree rape charge generally involves a victim who is “incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or any cause and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity.”

Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in BR.

The principal to rape charge means the suspect was present but did not take part in the alleged crime.

Whether or not Brooks consented to the sexual encounter depends on who’s asked.

Investigators say Carver admitted the men witnessed Brooks consume alcohol and observed her unable to walk or speak normally.

Carver told investigators he believed Brooks was too drunk to know that she was consenting to sex and he “hated it,” the warrant states.

Attorneys representing the men say video taken during the incident shows Madison Brooks was in a coherent state and can be used to prove the encounter was consensual.

Investigators say Carver admitted they later dropped off Brooks in a neighborhood near the scene where she was hit on Burbank Drive.

