Drying out, noticeably cooler for the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few lingering showers early this morning should exit by mid to late morning. However, clouds will be tough to shake, with highs only reaching the low 50s. It will remain somewhat breezy, with northwest winds of 10-15 mph and higher gusts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 25 (WAFB)

Next Few Days

Our weather will be considerably quieter through Saturday in the wake of Tuesday night’s cold front that delivered strong to severe storms to the area. Morning starts will be in the 30s from Thursday through Saturday, with a light freeze possible for metro Baton Rouge on Friday, and likely for areas north of the Capital City. Even with returning sunshine on Thursday, highs will only reach the mid-50s. Clouds start to move back in on Friday and skies will turn mostly cloudy by Saturday. But dry weather is expected through the first half of the weekend.

More Rain Ahead

Widespread rains and embedded storms are expected to make a return by Sunday in association with a cold front.

The severe weather threat looks minimal at this point, but the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has already posted a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding.

WPC shows an additional 1.5″-2.5″ of rain for our area on Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible.

Extended Outlook

A somewhat unsettled pattern may linger for much of next week, but temperatures should also trend a bit warmer. Highs could reach the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday until another cold front potentially delivers a cool down for the end of next week.

