2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield & DB Craydon Long

LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - Lutcher had outstanding players on both sides of the ball to help the Bulldogs claim the Div. II state championship in the Superdome.

Quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield started 2022 by winning the first Sportsline Player of the Week and capped his senior season with another to go with a state championship.

Winfield overcame a rough start and a 19-7 deficit against North Desoto by throwing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Even though the defense stacked extra men in the box and brought extra pressure, Winfield also managed 130 yards rushing and a score.

He finished with 429 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns to lead the Lutcher program to its ninth state title by a final score of 28-25.

Winfield was named Most Outstanding Player of the championship game, but later that night, he gave that trophy to defensive back Craydon Long, whose three interceptions were essential to giving his Bulldogs a chance for that comeback.

Those three picks set a record for a state championship game. Long also had five tackles and two pass break-ups, one that easily could have been his fourth interception of the game.

