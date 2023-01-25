Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Dunham QB Jackson House & Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dunham quarterback Jackson House and Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield were both instrumental in leading their teams to state title games.

House scored a 34-yard touchdown late to lead the Tigers to a 35-28 Division III state semifinal win over the U-High Cubs. He rushed for a massive 266 yards on 31 carries with four touchdowns. He also threw for 165 yards, as he piled up 431 yards of total offense.

Winfield rushed for a staggering 335 yards on 45 carries with five touchdowns for head coach Dwain Jenkins, as Lutcher beat West Feliciana, 35-21, in the Division II nonselect semifinal.

