Zachary teacher charged with 100 counts of child porn pleads not guilty

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary teacher named Peyton Lambertson has pleaded not guilty after being charged with 100 counts of child porn.

The new developments came during a hearing about the case at the 19th Judicial District Court on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Lambertson was originally arrested back in July of 2022 and charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to officials.

Officials said that Lambertson has been given permission to go to Mississippi to receive treatment.

Lambertson’s next court date is Thursday, May 4, according to officials.

