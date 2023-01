Zachary, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Community School District Superintendent, Scott Devillier, has announced his retirement.

The school district confirmed Devillier’s retirement on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 24.

He has worked as the superintendent of schools since 2012.

Devillier’s retirement is effective in July.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.