Who’s up for the job in Senate District 6: at least two say they are

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sen. Bodi White (R) first came to the legislature in 2004 and has served in many roles since that time, including as the Chairman of the Senate Finance and Vice Chair of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. But his time in politics is coming to an end now that he’s term-limited. And two house republicans are up for the job -- representatives Barry Ivey and Rick Edmonds.

“Senate District 6 is an awesome district and I would love the opportunity to continue on in the legislature,” said Rep. Rick Edmonds (R).

“My wife and I have been praying about what to do if the lord would lead us to continue to serve in the legislature, then we should run for the Senate,” said Rep. Barry Ivey (R).

District 6 represents East Baton Rouge Parish and St. Helena Parish, one of the richest and poorest parishes in the state. Taking on this job requires balance.

“It’s been my intentions and focus for my 10 years of service to focus on people, principles, and policy,” Rep. Ivey added.

“I think we’ve really worked hard, that’s the key is hard work and influence in order to get the job done. And I’m telling the people already in senate district 6 I’m the guy that can get the job done, I’m gonna get it done,” Rep. Edmonds continued.

Sen. White says he’s throwing his support behind Edmonds.

“I’ll be honest with you, some people are talkers and some are doers...And Rick does a lot, Barry talks a lot,” said Sen. White (R).

Regardless of who gets the job, Sen. White says he hopes they’ll carry on some of the work he’s been able to do in his time at the legislature. Largely involving things like infrastructure and education.

“I have a lot of projects, a lot of capitol outlay and things that I want to get done that will be close to fruition. But I don’t know if they’ll be done of not in a year. But I want somebody who can get em done,” Sen. White continued.

Rep. Edmonds and Ivey have served two terms together in house, totaling 8 years and say they have a good working relationship.

Both say they don’t plan on letting politics change that anytime soon. Sen. White says once his term is up he plans to get get some cows and tends to his land with the rest of his family. But he’s not sure if he’ll be able to turn down a job if the next governor offers him one.

