Tax filing season underway, where you can complete your taxes for free

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tax filing season for 2022 tax returns started Monday, Jan. 23. Did you know that experts said Americans spend about $11 billion on tax-preparation services?

It’s worth taking a look at the many options for completing your taxes for free. The Capital Area United Way (CAUW) is trying to make things easier for you through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA.

CAUW also wants you to know about Super Tax Day on Feb. 23. It's happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EBR Main Library.(Capital Area United Way)

The VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make $59,187 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

VITA will run through April 18. CAUW has 22 permanent sites, and seven mobile sites open for in-person appointments or drop-offs. United Way 211/CAUW is currently accepting appointments for VITA.

CAUW also wants you to know about Super Tax Day on Feb. 23. It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EBR Main Library or 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

There are several items you should bring in order to participate. Take a look at the list below:

For more information, click here.

