Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Reggie’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say

Bar
Bar(KBTX)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s alcohol license suspended, according to officials.

The following statement was released:

The Louisiana ATC is working with Baton Rouge ABC and local law enforcement to investigate and share evidence regarding recent incidents at this establishment.  Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety, an emergency suspension will be issued today.  This action immediately suspends the service or sale of alcoholic beverages at this location.  An emergency hearing will be held next month to determine what penalties (if any) should be imposed following a presentation of the evidence.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

Dior Bar & Lounge.
I-TEAM: Dior Bar and Lounge surrenders license after violent night
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: Bond hearings underway for suspects in Madison Brooks rape case
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says
HRRR - Futurecast
Line of strong storms moves through this evening