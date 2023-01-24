Facebook
Power outage reported for entire City of Plaquemine

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage has been reported for the entire City of Plaquemine as of 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Officials said power was lost at a major transmission line off Enterprise Boulevard, causing the larger power outage across Plaquemine.

Plaquemine’s utilities director is headed out to the scene of the major transmission line.

There’s no word on how long the outage may last.

For more on current power outages across the Baton Rouge area, click here.

