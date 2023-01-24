Power outage reported for entire City of Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage has been reported for the entire City of Plaquemine as of 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Officials said power was lost at a major transmission line off Enterprise Boulevard, causing the larger power outage across Plaquemine.

Plaquemine’s utilities director is headed out to the scene of the major transmission line.

There’s no word on how long the outage may last.

