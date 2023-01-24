Peanut Butter Skillet Cookie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baking this cookie in a cast iron skillet creates irresistibly crisp edges while the center remains moist. To make it even more special, try heating some of your favorite jam to drizzle over the top and serve with a glass of cold milk.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup smooth peanut butter

¾ cup butter, room temperature

1¼ cups sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1 large egg

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

½ tsp fine salt

½ tsp baking soda

1½ cups flour

Fruit jam, for serving (optional)

Method:

Arrange the rack at the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Grease the bottom and sides of a 10-inch cast iron skillet and set aside. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, scraping down the bowl as needed. Add egg, peanut butter, and vanilla and continue to beat until smooth and creamy. Add salt and baking soda, beating until combined. Reduce speed to low and gradually add flour, mixing until the dough comes together and is smooth. Using a rubber spatula to scrape the dough into the prepared skillet, gently spreading it to fit and smoothing the top. Make a crosshatch pattern on the surface of the dough with the corner tip of the spatula. Sprinkle top evenly with sugar. Bake for 40–45 minutes or until the edges are brown and crisp, and the center is still soft. Remove from oven and allow to cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes. NOTE: Cookie will firm up as it cools. Warm jam in the microwave for about 45 seconds. Slice cookie into wedges and serve with warm jam, if desired.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.