Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mayor Broome addresses crime, public safety after mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed crime and public safety concerns after a mass shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub sent 12 people to the hospital.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In her second state of the city speech, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed crime and public safety concerns after a mass shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub sent 12 people to the hospital.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened inside The Dior Bar and Lounge, which is located on Bennington Avenue off College Drive early Sunday morning.

Nine of the victims have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that three of the victims have injuries that are life-threatening in nature.

Investigators say this was a ‘targeted attack’.

Mayor Broome called for the arrests of everyone involved.

“Once again, someone decides that they’re going to pick up a gun and go after someone they have a beef within a nightclub filled with young people,” Broome said. “This senseless act of violence, and no act of violence will go unchecked in the city of Baton Rouge.”

Despite this tragic shooting, Mayor Broome says the city has seen some progress towards addressing crime.

BRPD says there have been a 21% decrease in city-limit homicides as of December 22, 2022, but there are some who feel indifferent about how safe the city might be.

Mayor Broome says we cannot allow isolated events to become the city’s narrative.

“We should not let individuals put us into a box of fear,” Broom said.

Broome also called for a thorough investigation by the Alcohol Beverage and Control Board into this weekend’s mass shooting.

She says any person of business promoting this type of activity throughout the city should be held accountable.

“If we have establishments that are promulgating this type of behavior or are not in compliance with ABC, they need to be called to the carpet,” Broome said.

Broome also discussed improvements around infrastructure and plans to fix the city’s drainage system in her speech.

She says several projects are underway to address those issues.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Restaurant Week Weather
Nice weather now transitions to strong storms Tuesday night
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say LSU Student Madison Brooks was...
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank