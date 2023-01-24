Mayor Broome addresses crime, public safety after mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In her second state of the city speech, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed crime and public safety concerns after a mass shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub sent 12 people to the hospital.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened inside The Dior Bar and Lounge, which is located on Bennington Avenue off College Drive early Sunday morning.

Nine of the victims have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that three of the victims have injuries that are life-threatening in nature.

Investigators say this was a ‘targeted attack’.

Mayor Broome called for the arrests of everyone involved.

“Once again, someone decides that they’re going to pick up a gun and go after someone they have a beef within a nightclub filled with young people,” Broome said. “This senseless act of violence, and no act of violence will go unchecked in the city of Baton Rouge.”

Despite this tragic shooting, Mayor Broome says the city has seen some progress towards addressing crime.

BRPD says there have been a 21% decrease in city-limit homicides as of December 22, 2022, but there are some who feel indifferent about how safe the city might be.

Mayor Broome says we cannot allow isolated events to become the city’s narrative.

“We should not let individuals put us into a box of fear,” Broom said.

Broome also called for a thorough investigation by the Alcohol Beverage and Control Board into this weekend’s mass shooting.

She says any person of business promoting this type of activity throughout the city should be held accountable.

“If we have establishments that are promulgating this type of behavior or are not in compliance with ABC, they need to be called to the carpet,” Broome said.

Broome also discussed improvements around infrastructure and plans to fix the city’s drainage system in her speech.

She says several projects are underway to address those issues.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.